Vincennes Lincoln Evansville North Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 days ago Alices upsets Huskies 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Welcome back welcome back to in the zone... vincennes lincoln last friday snapped a four-game skid, tonight the alices were looking to put back to back wins together for the first time this season... vincennes had a home siac game against evansville north.... eric vickers and quinn miller are quiet the duo this season....the lincoln qb finds his favorite target to move the chains for the alices.... vincennes keeps moving the ball down the field....e smith close to the goal line when he's finally brought down.... alices have several good backs...julius hardiman turn and this guy is a load to bring down and evansville north can't bring him down and he finds paydirt....





You Might Like

Tweets about this

