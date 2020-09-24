Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
At the whitehouse.

Now to the practical side of this....what would happen if president trump can't fulfill his duties?

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine talked to a university of kentucky professor about the transfer of power protocol.

She's in the studio with that.

Professor richard waterman explains under the 25th amendment...the president has authority to transfer power to the vice president.

Waterman says it was created in 1967...after the assasination of president john f.

Kennedy.

Since then...he says it's been used a few times...but mostly for short periods of time during surgeries.

The most memorable he says...is probably when president ronald reagan tranferred power while he was hospitalized after being shot.

But...even then...he says there was a sense of calm...especially from the president as he made jokes from his hospital bed.

Now...in the midst of a global pandemic...he says a transfer of power could signal a dire situation.

"it would be major anxiety if that were to occur.

I think there's also probably anxiety right now simply because the president has in the past said that the coronavirus is going to go away, it's not a real problem."

Waterman stresses a transfer of power is unlikely at this point...but says he hopes this sends a message to those not following c-d-c guidelines.

Bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.




