Mean those are madden numbers staying in parke county, riverton parke hosted north central... rp leading 38-8 in the 3rd as the t-birds look to find the end zone but michael fellows comes off the edge and gets the tackle in the back field.

North central turns the ball over on downs.

4th qtr, still 38-8, derron hazzard had himself a game.

The sophmore takes this shovel pass for a first down and more.

Then follows up that play with a back breaker as he punches in his fifth td of the game.

The panthers win this one 46-8, thanks to the incredible play for the sophmore more running back.

He finished with over 275 yards of total offense.

And those five td's, tie the single game record at riverton parke.

Still to come, vincennes lincoln was at home tonight, we'll let you know how the alices did... and washington is playing some good football...find out how the hatchets did at heritage hills,




