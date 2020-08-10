Global  
 

Trump takes Marine One to get to hospital

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 06:17s - Published
Donald Trump has been moved to a military hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure.


Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldThe Age


PHOTOS: Donald Trump Leaves White House for Hospital, Plus Sends Video Update on COVID-19 Battle

Donald Trump is now at the hospital amid his battle with the coronavirus and photos have emerged of...
Just Jared - Published

Trump walked across the White House lawn — wearing a mask — as he departed for Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19

Trump left the White House Friday to stay at the hospital for a "few days," boarding Marine One...
Business Insider - Published


The_News_UNIT

News UNIT BREAKING! MARINE ONE TAKES TRUMP TO HOSPITAL FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT! https://t.co/5MYRLUoVjs via @YouTube 2 hours ago

realkochsister

NPelosi sister Trump thinks he’s “doing very well” AS HE TAKES MARINE ONE TO WALTER REED HOSPITAL Trump has to be VERY VERY SICK… https://t.co/XpclPsRqWc 3 hours ago

CollageNews1

Collage News Trump delivers video message saying he thinks he is 'doing very well,' as Marine One takes him to Walter Reed hospi… https://t.co/lVa7CNeACC 4 hours ago

Icingdeathe

Tamara McLanahan Marine One takes #Trump to #WalterReed medical center https://t.co/SS5RNc8yyP #TrumpHasCovid 5 hours ago

LondonComment

Ian @AllieHBNews CORRECTION - 'Trump WALKS to Marine 1 that TAKES him to hospital' 6 hours ago

SuzieQ_PSB

Suzie Q BREAKING NEWS! Marine One takes President Trump to Walter Reed Hospital. @nellaykcir https://t.co/oqkiMJe5mI https://t.co/mrtf4ymU06 6 hours ago

anaperezworld

Ana Pérez Mackenzie Trump on his way to th hospital in marine one; not in his motorcade that takes only 20 minutes! Wao esto es como un… https://t.co/HH1Kwshtxo 6 hours ago

SheldonBeatty

It Is What It Is @lib_mark @TheRightMelissa I was thinking the same thing as I watch Marine 1 about to take Trump to the hospital.… https://t.co/IJnhmEqrKx 6 hours ago


Trump to be treated at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Trump to be treated at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday. He is being transported on Marine One from the White House.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:37Published
