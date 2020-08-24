Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Antibody cocktail' given to President Trump similar to treatments researched at VUMC

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:18s - Published
'Antibody cocktail' given to President Trump similar to treatments researched at VUMC

'Antibody cocktail' given to President Trump similar to treatments researched at VUMC

White House officials say President Donald Trump was given a dose of an "antibody cocktail" after he tested positive for COVID-19.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

StandUp4USA2

Stand Up 4 USA RT @GarrettClif: First family COVID-19 update. A fatigued President Trump is in good spirits and was given regeneron an antibody cocktail t… 5 seconds ago

milliedrane

💝MICHELLE RT @SocialM85897394: President Trump has received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s experimental polyclonal antibody cocktail. He had al… 6 seconds ago

AmazeLady8

Amy Styler 💞 RT @AngelWarrior321: White House doctor says President Trump was given the experimental Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail plus zinc, v… 40 seconds ago

madamjazmin

Madam Jaz'min So are you telling me that they would use the President of the United States #POTUS as a Guinea pig ( Putting the e… https://t.co/5p9untulZY 3 minutes ago

AZConservative1

AZ_Conservative__ President Trump given experimental antibody cocktail https://t.co/DYhMTTdUF1 11 minutes ago

Saint_Notorious

Notorious Saint RT @ABC7: #BREAKING President Trump will spend a "few days" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after contracting COVID-19. Whi… 13 minutes ago

Luque252

Luque RT @Forbes: President Donald Trump was given an experimental antibody cocktail after testing positive for the coronavirus, days after it re… 14 minutes ago

WJHL11

WJHL Trump has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of the virus, rarely wearing a protective mask and urging s… https://t.co/JeBMWOPRJN 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody Cocktail [Video]

President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody Cocktail

President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning, is getting an experimental antibody cocktail in addition to his current treatment plan; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published
Dr. Joseph Fair explains the medicine given to President Trump to combat COVID-19 [Video]

Dr. Joseph Fair explains the medicine given to President Trump to combat COVID-19

Dr. Joseph Fair, an NBC News science contributor, explains the antibody cocktail given to President Trump to combat COVID-19. It is an experimental drug, but has emergency use authorization from the..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:15Published
Donald Trump announces plasma treatment for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump announces plasma treatment for Covid-19

US president Donald Trump has announced the emergency authorisation ofconvalescent plasma for Covid-19 patients, after expressing frustration at theslow pace of approval for coronavirus treatments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published