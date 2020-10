H.S. Football Highlights 10/2/2020 Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 04:12s - Published 3 weeks ago H.S. Football Highlights 10/2/2020 Gretna, Westside, Millard South, Elkhorn South, Fremont and CB Abe Lincoln all picked up wins. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GETS COLDER...THE ACTION ON THEHIGH SCHOOLGRIDIRON ONLYGETS HOTTER...GRETNA TRYING TOSTAY UNDEFEATEDTONIGHT ON THEROAD...ZANE FLORES ANDTHE DRAGONSFACING ON SKUTTCATHOLIC THISEVENING...===== 3RDQTR...GRETNA UP 3....FLORES FAKES MEOUT...HANDING OFF TOMICK HUBER...PICK UP46....DRAGONS INBUSINESS...====== LATER INDRIVE...FLORES CAPS ITOFF...2ND EFFORT TDPLUNGE ...PUTS GRETNA UP31-21 ...====== BUT SKUTTNOT GOING DOWNQUIETLY...SAM SCOTTPUNCHES IT IN FROMA YARD OUT...SKYHAWKS WITHIN3...31-28...===== LESS THAN AMINUTEREMAINING...SKUTTBALL DOWN 3...BUT DRAGONS DSTEPS UP ...HUBERAND MASONGOLDMAN COMBINEFOR THE SACK!!GRETNA HANGS ON,31-28 TO STAYPERECT...TOP TEN MATCHUP INCLASS B....2ND RANKED NORRISTRYING TO KNOCKOFF UNDEFEATEDAND 8TH RANKEDPLATTSMOUTH...===== 1ST QTR...NOSCORE...COOPER HAUSMANNTO JAMES CARNIE 10YD TD...7-0 TITANS==== ENSUINGKICKOFFPLATTSMOUTH'SRECE BAKER TAKESIT TO THE HOUSE!!BUT IT'S NORRISWINNING A WILD ONE,29-26...CLASS A NUMBERONE WESTSIDEHOSTING 9THRANKED MILLARDNORTH ...THE MUSTANGSTRYING TO BUILDOFF THAT COMEBACKWIN LAST WEEKOVER LINCOLNEAST...=== 1ST QTR...NOSCORE...WARRIORS' COLEPAYTON 61 YD TDRUN...7-NOTHINGWESTSIDE..====== LATER1ST...MOREWARRIORS...PAYTON DEEP TOMINNESOTA COMMITAVANTE DICKERSON50 YD TD...14-NOTHINGWESTSIDE...===== STILL 1ST...PAYTON SWINGS ITOVER TO DOMINICREZAC 9 YD TD...WESTSIDE WINS, 44-14 ...3RD RANKEDMILLARD SOUTHMEETING LINCOLNPIUS X...THE PATRIOTSTRYING TO IMPROVETO FOUR-AND-ONE...===== SECONDQUARTER.PATRIOTS ALREADYUP 21.TJ URBAN.6 YARD TOUCHDOWNRUN.28-0.=== LATER2ND...MORE PATS ...URBAN.11 YARD SCORE.MILLARD SOUTHSHUTS OUT PIUS,42-0...SCOTT FROSTSAYING TODAYDEFENSIVE BACKBRAXTON CLARKLIKELY OUT FOR THESEASON WITH ASHOULDER INJURY ...MEANWHILE, N-UCOMMIT TEDDYPROCHAZKA AND HISELKHORN SOUTHTEAM IN ACTIONTONIGHT....THE STORM HOSTINGBELLEVUE EAST...LET'S MAKE OUR WAYOUT TO ELKHORNSTADIUM...======= 1ST PLAYFROM SCRIMMAGEFOR THE STORM...MEKHI NELSON-DOUGLAS 44 YD TD...6-NOTHING STORM....===== LATER 1ST...MORE ELKHORNSOUTH...DILAN KRAUSE Q-BKEEP ....5 YD TD...STORM SAIL TO THE59-6 WIN...MILLARD WESTMEETING LINCOLNEAST...THE WILDCATSTRYING TO REBOUNDFROM BLOWING THAT26 POINT LEAD LASTWEEK...====== 2NDQTR...TIED AT SIX ...UNTIL NATHANPEDERSON RIPS OFFA 95 YD KICKOFFRETURN TD...13-6 MILLARD WEST...===== WILDCATSCHEERLEADERSLIKING THAT...=== LATER 2ND...SPARTANS' NOAHWALTERS ESCAPESRUSH...FINDSCOOPER ERIKSONFOR BIG GAIN...LINCOLN EASTRALLIES FROM 12DOWN IN THE 4THQTR TO WIN, 26-25 ...FREMONT FACINGLINCOLN NORTHSTAR...LET'S MAKE OUR WAYTO THE CAPITAL CITYFOR THIS ONE...==== TIGERS'CARTER SINTEK TODAWSON GLAUSE.20 YARDTOUCHDOWN STRIKEFREMONT WINS, 28-7...IN COUNCIL BLUFFSTONIGHT...ACROSSTOWNRIVALRY...THOMAS JEFFERSONMEETING ABELINCOLN ....====== WE PICK IT UPIN THE 3RD QUARTERA-L UP BIG ...ON A 3RD AND 23LYNX LENNX BROWNTO DAMARI BROWN23 YARD GAIN.====== FEW PLAYSLATER SAMECOMBINATION LENNXBROWN TO DAMARIBROWN A-LSTARTING TO FEELIT...======== 4THQUARTER NOW NEWQB FOR AL ELILUSAJO CALLING HISOWN NUMBER 35 YDTD...LYNX ROLL, 56-13...





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Week 1 highlights of Arizona high school football Highlights of week 1 action from Hamilton v Centennial, Brophy v Notre Dame and other games from...

azcentral.com - Published 3 weeks ago





Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources FRIDAY FOOTBALL FRENZY: High school football games



Lance Allen has the highlights and scores. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:22 Published 6 days ago High School Football: West Allegheny Vs. South Fayette



Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:27 Published 6 days ago High School Football: Canon-McMillan Vs. North Allegheny



Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:31 Published 6 days ago