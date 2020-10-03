Contact tracing remains important line of defense against infectious disease
Like any other case, President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test will set into motion a series of events designed to determine who the president might have been in close contact with.
That investigation, called contact tracing, is considered by many to be one of the best ways of handling outbreaks.