Beaver Falls beats New Brighton

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BEAVER FALLS.IT IS CALLED THE "BATTLE FOR THELITTLE BROWN JUG."NEW BRIGHTON’S GABE HADDIX HITSXAVIER.JO JO REYNOLDS ON THE SLANT PASSFOR THE OPENING SCORE.BACK COMES BEAVER FALLS.JARED BRICKNER THROWS THE JUMPBALL.MEHKI CLARK PULLS IT DOWN ANDGETS EXTRA YARDAGE TO BOOT.NICE PLAY.DOWN NEAR THE GOAL LINE SHILEAK, LIVINGSTON PUSHES THE PILE ANDSCORES A TOUCHDOWN FOR THETIGERS.BUT THEY MISSED THE EXTRA SECONDPOINT.QUARTER, LIVINGSTON IS MRINSIDE TEAMMATE JOSH HOUGH IS MR, OUTSIDE, TAKING THE PITCH ANDTAKING IT 45 YARDS FOR THE LEAD.TWO-POINT CONVERSION MAKES IT14-7.LOOKING TO TIE THE GAME, HADDIXTRIES THE SLANT PASS AGAIN.BUT TIGERS WERE READY.TYLER JONES WITH THE PICK-SIX.THE LITTLE BROWN JUG GOES TOBEAVER FALLS.THEY WIN 44-15





