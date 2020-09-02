Gun Show marks Civic arena's first event since pandemic

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Joe Gun Show has returned after a two year absence, show promoters and Parks and Rec Staff are making sure proper safety precautions will be followed.

Set to hold it's first large gathering event since the onset of covid-19.

This weekend's st.

Joseph gun show will look a little different -- as show promoters and parks and rec staff work to keep visitors safe in the facilty.

Kq2's ron johnson has more.

<<ron johnson reporting at the st.

Joseph gun show, promoters say there's lots to seeyou'll find guns, ammunition anything for hunting.

You might see some archery item some knives, anything that's for the outdoors.

While visitors will likely be checking out all the show has to offer, those promoters along with st.

Joseph parks department staff are working to fight against the one addition visitors can't seeobviously with the covid challenges, we've been in discussion with everybody that wants to host an event.

This weekend's gun show will be the first event at the civic arena since the onset of the pandemic, and everyone in charge of both the arena and the show itself want people to know what to expectthe easiest comparison is to say that we're going to be doing the same thing that any retail outlet will be doing across st.

Joseph.

Face coverings required, the six foot distancing practiced, extra cleaning.

Changes visitors will see are widened aisles and signage promoting social distancing have also have kind of a staging area in case too many people are on the floor here, we have an area that's behind the seats there.

...social distancing for the cafebut of course, the show must go on, and promoters say they feel the need to do just thatit's protecting our second amendment.

Ron johnson kq2 news>> the gun show runs tomorrow from 9 am to 5pm and sunday from 10am to 4pm.

(sot)