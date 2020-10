Former Reagan Staff Member Gives Inside Look At Potential COVID Panic In White House Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:27s - Published 6 minutes ago Former Reagan Staff Member Gives Inside Look At Potential COVID Panic In White House The confusion and panic of what those in the White House may be feeling at this very moment are familiar for Doug Elmets, an assistant press secretary to former President Ronald Reagan when he was shot in 1981. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Former White House Physician on President Trump Getting COVID-19



A former White House physician joined TheStreet to discuss President Trump getting COVID-19. Credit: The Street Duration: 06:05 Published 7 hours ago Trump suffering from 'mild' Covid-19 symptoms



White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump issuffering "mild symptoms" of Covid-19 but is "in good spirits" and "veryenergetic". Mr Meadows made the comments to reporters.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 9 hours ago Bolton: White House 'in a panic'



Trump's former security adviser has said the President's COVID-19 diagnosis will undermine a key message of his campaign. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 09:05 Published 10 hours ago