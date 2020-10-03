Should someone else hand in your ballot?

Gregory Delaurentis @karebear0517 Why would someone hate you for caring for someone else? I think hating someone like tRump for hating… https://t.co/E1yxmnlEkM 4 hours ago

Dylan Weihe I’m not so sure this guy should be aloud to speak without an ear piece or someone else’s hand so far up his ass, th… https://t.co/5IBqkSNPh7 8 hours ago

Erik @RmgXI @stevent2002 @bloodlight9 @DeadByBHVR And I agree undying needs a nerf. The combo is insane. But on the othe… https://t.co/Ng8NUDOlFu 10 hours ago

🎃𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙡🇻🇪 @bubbleboykuz yea they should hand the job to someone else 11 hours ago

J. Sanders @LikeFineWine63 @NS4USA Democrats have conditoned people to hold their hand out, palm...its always someones elses f… https://t.co/xQ64AEEkRd 13 hours ago

M. RT @AntonioGaryJr: @shl A mentor of mine instilled a one hand up one hand down philosophy which aligns with the above. No matter where you… 16 hours ago