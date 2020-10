"What our antibodies do is we make it a fairer fight," Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer said about the drug.

President Donald Trump Received An Experimental Drug For COVID-19 Treatment. Here's What It Is.

Key Points: • President Donald Trump taken to a military hospital as he battles "fatigue" and a...

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus on...

US President Donald Trump is being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail that is yet to be...

Lulu33062 RT @voxdotcom : White House physician Sean Conley reported President Trump received an experimental drug to treat Covid-19 after the preside… 1 hour ago

Goku Just received word from King Kai. President Donald J. Trump has passed through the Other World Check-In Station. 1 hour ago

R.I.Pee Pee Poo Poo Bitch Boy 🎃 RT @Gargamelsh : Just received word from King Kai. President Donald J. Trump has passed through the Other World Check-In Station. 1 hour ago

Ben Resistin Trump's Totalitarianism @fras99 Before the electoral college was abolished, unqualified, incompetent, and dangerous people, like Donald Tru… https://t.co/NRg6wpDPLk 1 hour ago

Lissa @RealJamesWoods @POTUS @FLOTUS They can snigger all they want. No president has received such love and support as D… https://t.co/pEuQsqw57z 1 hour ago

Sonja Terpstra 🐓 RT @theage : Shortly before he was taken to hospital, Donald J. Trump received an infusion of a drug produced by biotech company Regeneron,… 27 minutes ago

Jeff Beal RT @josh_wingrove : President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for coronavirus, per @justinsink . (First repo… 24 minutes ago

S. S. Xman RT @VOANews : U.S. President Donald Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for… 19 minutes ago