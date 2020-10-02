Global  
 

President Trump's COVID-19 antibody treatment

Historic photos of President Trump being transported to Walter Reed for coronavirus treatment

President Trump will spend the next several days at Walter Reed National Medical Center for treatment...
Dr. Marc Siegel: Trump coronavirus treatment likely 'precautionary', may continue for 'several days'

The course of medication given to President Trump for treatment of COVID-19 is "being done for...
Live: NBC News Special Report: The President Hospitalized

Watch live coverage as President Donald Trump has entered Walter Reed hospital for treatment for...
JasonandtracyG

JasonandTracy Griffin RT @DavidJHarrisJr: Info on what Presient Trump is taking, the "cocktail". https://t.co/Od9RE54roU 29 seconds ago

cliftonicwater

🗽📊🏳️‍🌈Clif von #stressmonkey @PortlandMaine4 @AlexLawsonOFD “The use of Remdesivir means Trump is now on multiple therapeutics. Conley said earl… https://t.co/p1h9YDbaKB 38 seconds ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 Regeneron: Company behind antibody given to President Trump as he battles COVID-19 https://t.co/kBmZCyuOXx 2 minutes ago

twinbrujahs

🌈 WH Corona Inspecter RT @CBSNews: The White House says President Donald Trump is being treated for COVID-19 with an experimental drug cocktail that is still und… 3 minutes ago

LARODOJR

SuavéBola RT @CBSLA: UPDATE: Regeneron has shown early signs of success, doctors say, but there are still unknowns as to its effectiveness in treatin… 4 minutes ago

ippatsu_sendai

[email protected]街中でデモに参加するように、オンラインデモを実現しよう！ RT @nytimes: The latest: — President Trump has received an infusion of an experimental antibody treatment developed by the biotech company… 8 minutes ago

Ahurastan

Admiral General RT @DrGrumble: "The decision to give Trump an experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail illustrates how concerned the White House may be ab… 9 minutes ago

DrGrumble

John Grumble "The decision to give Trump an experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail illustrates how concerned the White House… https://t.co/59w2GyNhu8 9 minutes ago


President Donald Trump Received An Experimental Drug For COVID-19 Treatment. Here's What It Is. [Video]

President Donald Trump Received An Experimental Drug For COVID-19 Treatment. Here's What It Is.

The president's physician, Sean P. Conley, released a memo Friday saying Trump received an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. "What our antibodies do is we make it a fairer..

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 hours after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

'Antibody cocktail' given to President Trump similar to treatments researched at VUMC [Video]

'Antibody cocktail' given to President Trump similar to treatments researched at VUMC

White House officials say President Donald Trump was given a dose of an "antibody cocktail" after he tested positive for COVID-19.

