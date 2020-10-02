President Trump's COVID-19 antibody treatment

JasonandTracy Griffin RT @DavidJHarrisJr: Info on what Presient Trump is taking, the "cocktail".
https://t.co/Od9RE54roU 29 seconds ago
🗽📊🏳️🌈Clif von #stressmonkey @PortlandMaine4 @AlexLawsonOFD “The use of Remdesivir means Trump is now on multiple therapeutics. Conley said earl… https://t.co/p1h9YDbaKB 38 seconds ago
KABB FOX 29 Regeneron: Company behind antibody given to President Trump as he battles COVID-19 https://t.co/kBmZCyuOXx 2 minutes ago
🌈 WH Corona Inspecter RT @CBSNews: The White House says President Donald Trump is being treated for COVID-19 with an experimental drug cocktail that is still und… 3 minutes ago
SuavéBola RT @CBSLA: UPDATE: Regeneron has shown early signs of success, doctors say, but there are still unknowns as to its effectiveness in treatin… 4 minutes ago
[email protected]街中でデモに参加するように、オンラインデモを実現しよう！ RT @nytimes: The latest:
— President Trump has received an infusion of an experimental antibody treatment developed by the biotech company… 8 minutes ago
Admiral General RT @DrGrumble: "The decision to give Trump an experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail illustrates how concerned the White House may be ab… 9 minutes ago
John Grumble "The decision to give Trump an experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail illustrates how concerned the White House… https://t.co/59w2GyNhu8 9 minutes ago
President Donald Trump Received An Experimental Drug For COVID-19 Treatment. Here's What It Is.The president's physician, Sean P. Conley, released a memo Friday saying Trump received an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. "What our antibodies do is we make it a fairer..
Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosisPresident Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 hours after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
'Antibody cocktail' given to President Trump similar to treatments researched at VUMCWhite House officials say President Donald Trump was given a dose of an "antibody cocktail" after he tested positive for COVID-19.