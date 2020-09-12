Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coroner Releases Dijon Kizzee Autopsy Report

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Coroner Releases Dijon Kizzee Autopsy Report

Coroner Releases Dijon Kizzee Autopsy Report

The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner Friday released the official autopsy report for 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Attorneys For Family Of Dijon Kizzee Say Independent Autopsy Shows He Tried To Surrender [Video]

Attorneys For Family Of Dijon Kizzee Say Independent Autopsy Shows He Tried To Surrender

Attorneys for the family of Dijon Kizzee again disputed the sheriff's department's version of events that led to the 29-year-old's killing, saying that an independent autopsy shows he was shot..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:03Published
Attorney For Family Of Dijon Kizzee Calls Fatal Shooting By Deputies 'An Execution' [Video]

Attorney For Family Of Dijon Kizzee Calls Fatal Shooting By Deputies 'An Execution'

Dismissing the release of videos and information surrounding the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee by two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies as a "media-driven sideshow." Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:47Published
Ventura County Medical Examiner Releases Autopsy Report In Death Of Naya Rivera [Video]

Ventura County Medical Examiner Releases Autopsy Report In Death Of Naya Rivera

The Ventura County coroner Friday released the autopsy report in the death of actress Naya Rivera.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published