Guy Wearing Mask Shows Football Tricks While Sitting on Floor

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published
This guy wore a mask and sat on the floor to showcase his football tricks.

He balanced the ball on different parts of his body and juggled it from one place to another, and also kicked it around and moved his legs around it skillfully.

The talented guy showed off his talent and made sure the ball doesn't fall or touch the floor.


Guy Shows Off Impressive Juggling Skills [Video]

Guy Shows Off Impressive Juggling Skills

This guy showed some impressive juggling skills. He juggled five balls simultaneously and dropped all of them on the floor at once. The balls bounced back, which he caught and continued juggling. He..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:35Published