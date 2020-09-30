Global  
 

COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 1-lakh mark

India's death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 1 lakh mark after 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Country reported 1,00,842 deaths due to the virus.

79,476 new infections were reported in the country in last 24 hours.

COVID tally of the country stands at 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research total of 7,78,50,403 samples were tested for COVID19 up to October 2.


