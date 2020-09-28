NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla

United States of America's Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Spacecraft, named after Astronaut Kalpana Chawla was launched from National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Wallops Flight Facility.

The spacecraft is carrying cargo and supplies to international space stations.

Acting director of International Space Station at NASA headquarters on launch of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft, Robyn Gatens said, "We've got 6,000 pounds of cargo going up.

We've several things enabling future exploration missions beyond the space station, so our missions to the moon and to mars.

It will dock on Sunday and then it will be up on station for a while.

The crew will unload all experiments and then the sickness will remain attached."