Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla

NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla

United States of America's Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Spacecraft, named after Astronaut Kalpana Chawla was launched from National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Wallops Flight Facility.

The spacecraft is carrying cargo and supplies to international space stations.

Acting director of International Space Station at NASA headquarters on launch of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft, Robyn Gatens said, "We've got 6,000 pounds of cargo going up.

We've several things enabling future exploration missions beyond the space station, so our missions to the moon and to mars.

It will dock on Sunday and then it will be up on station for a while.

The crew will unload all experiments and then the sickness will remain attached."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kalpana Chawla Kalpana Chawla American astronaut

Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts [Video]

Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts

A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday. The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space. SS Kalpana Chawla was launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Northrop Grumman launched its capsule to International Space Station (ISS). The spaceship carries a 360-degree camera for spacewalking, radish seeds for growing, etc. The 8,000-pound shipment is likely to reach International Space Station on Monday. On NG-14 mission, SS Kalpana Chawla will deliver approx 3,630 kms of cargo to station. The launch marked a special moment for many, including Kalpana's husband. Kalpana was among the seven astronauts killed in the 2003 shuttle Columbia accident.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:46Published

NASA lifts off SS Kalpana Chawla cargo spacecraft

 A commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS) launched on Thursday night carrying the name of deceased NASA astronaut Kalpana..
IndiaTimes

Northrop Grumman Northrop Grumman Aerospace and defense technology corporation

NASA makes 2nd attempt to launch equipment to International Space Station

 Northrop Grumman successfully launched four tons of supplies and equipment to the International Space Station, including a female-friendly $23 million space..
CBS News

Cygnus (spacecraft) Cygnus (spacecraft) Uncrewed cargo spacecraft developed by Orbital Sciences


NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States Federal Government

A look at Nasa’s new space toilet [Video]

A look at Nasa’s new space toilet

Nasa’s first new space toilet in decades is getting a not-so-dry run at theInternational Space Station. The 23 million dollar (£18 million) titaniumfacility is better suited for women than previous space loos.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

USA TODAY NASA

 This special special edition updates the latest in space exploration, including the Artemis moon launch, 30 years of the Hubble telescope and more.
 
USATODAY.com
NASA's New $23 Million Space Toilet Is Ready for the ISS [Video]

NASA's New $23 Million Space Toilet Is Ready for the ISS

The toilet is 65% smaller and almost 50% lighter than toilets the ISS currently uses.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

How a man with autism used his ability to see things differently to help NASA analyze data

 When scientists needed to make sense of complex data from NASA's Kepler telescope, Dan Burger helped develop interactive software that produced a new way of..
CBS News

Wallops Flight Facility Wallops Flight Facility American spaceport

NASA Launching $23 Million Toilet to International Space Station

 Astronauts will very soon be taking a crap in a toilet that costs a whopping $23 million. Science, baby. NASA's set to launch nearly 8,000 pounds of supplies..
TMZ.com

International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

Related news from verified sources

NASA lifts off cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla to International Space Station

A commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS) launched on Thursday...
DNA - Published

NASA lifts off SS Kalpana Chawla cargo spacecraft

A commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS) launched on Thursday...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit politics | OneIndia News [Video]

Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit politics | OneIndia News

Hathras Gangrape: UP top cop to finally pay visit; Smriti Irani says Rahul's visit to Hathras is for politics not justice; PM Modi inaugurates Atal tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh; UK report..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
NASA releases first-ever agency-wide economic impact report [Video]

NASA releases first-ever agency-wide economic impact report

NASA says it does more than boost astronauts into space. It's also a big boost for the US economy. The space agency released the results of its first-ever agency-wide economic impact report last week.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:42Published
Solar Orbiter data may reveal ‘whole extra set of wonders’ [Video]

Solar Orbiter data may reveal ‘whole extra set of wonders’

The first data from the Solar Orbiter may reveal “a whole extra set ofwonders” that no-one is yet aware of, an expert has said. The European SpaceAgency (ESA) has released the first round of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published