PM Narendra Modi arrives at Chandigarh International Airport ahead of Atal Tunnel's inauguration





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Chandigarh International Airport on October 03 to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh.

The inauguration will take place at 10am today.

PM Narendra Modi will address a public gathering in Lahaul valley's Sissu after inaugurating the tunnel.

Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.


PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtang

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on October 03. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane were present during the inauguration. 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley. It is the longest highway tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters.

PM Modi inaugurates strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang

 Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, and the 9.02 km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.
Atal Tunnel: PM Modi to inaugurate world's longest highway tunnel in Himachal Pradesh today

 The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh and the time by about four to five hours.
'Science at core of govt's efforts': PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit

‘Science at core of govt’s efforts’: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit

Asserting that his government broke inertia in the system to bring science at the core of its efforts towards socio-economic transformations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Indian diaspora to join the "dream" of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', declaring that the world also takes a leap forward when India prospers. Speaking at the inauguration of the Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit, a global virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians, Modi said his government has taken numerous measures to boost science, research and innovation in various fields, including agriculture where the food grain production has hit a record high.

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi will be accompanied by the defence minister at the inauguration. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time is reduced by five hours. The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas and is at an altitude of 3,000 metres from Mean Sea Level (MSL). It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube double lane tunnel that is 25 kilometres from Manali. The Atal Tunnel is built at a cost of about Rs 3,300 crores. Construction of the tunnel was approved under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000. The foundation stone for the south portal of the tunnel was laid in 2002.

Rajnath Singh performs 'Bhoomi Poojan' for construction of Calibration Lab at SASE

Rajnath Singh performs 'Bhoomi Poojan' for construction of Calibration Lab at SASE

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Bhoomi Poojan' for the construction of a new Calibration Laboratory at Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) in Manali. Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur were also present in the event.

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel in Manali on Oct 03: CM Jairam Thakur

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel in Manali on Oct 03: CM Jairam Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on 3rd October. While talking to media persons in Shimla, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, "Prime Minister is likely to visit Manali on October 03 for inauguration of Atal Tunnel. He will also visit Lahaul after that, according to the proposed plan. It has not been finalised yet." The tunnel is being built in Eastern Pir Panjal range on Leh-Manali Highway of the Himalayas. With this tunnel, Lahaul and Spiti will get all weather connectivity. It has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

