Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts

A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday.

The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space.

SS Kalpana Chawla was launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Northrop Grumman launched its capsule to International Space Station (ISS).

The spaceship carries a 360-degree camera for spacewalking, radish seeds for growing, etc.

The 8,000-pound shipment is likely to reach International Space Station on Monday.

On NG-14 mission, SS Kalpana Chawla will deliver approx 3,630 kms of cargo to station.

The launch marked a special moment for many, including Kalpana's husband.

Kalpana was among the seven astronauts killed in the 2003 shuttle Columbia accident.