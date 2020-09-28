Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts
Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts
A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday.
The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space.
SS Kalpana Chawla was launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Northrop Grumman launched its capsule to International Space Station (ISS).
The spaceship carries a 360-degree camera for spacewalking, radish seeds for growing, etc.
The 8,000-pound shipment is likely to reach International Space Station on Monday.
On NG-14 mission, SS Kalpana Chawla will deliver approx 3,630 kms of cargo to station.
The launch marked a special moment for many, including Kalpana's husband.
Kalpana was among the seven astronauts killed in the 2003 shuttle Columbia accident.