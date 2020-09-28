Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts

Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts

A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday.

The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space.

SS Kalpana Chawla was launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Northrop Grumman launched its capsule to International Space Station (ISS).

The spaceship carries a 360-degree camera for spacewalking, radish seeds for growing, etc.

The 8,000-pound shipment is likely to reach International Space Station on Monday.

On NG-14 mission, SS Kalpana Chawla will deliver approx 3,630 kms of cargo to station.

The launch marked a special moment for many, including Kalpana's husband.

Kalpana was among the seven astronauts killed in the 2003 shuttle Columbia accident.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kalpana Chawla Kalpana Chawla American astronaut

NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla [Video]

NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla

United States of America's Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Spacecraft, named after Astronaut Kalpana Chawla was launched from National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Wallops Flight Facility. The spacecraft is carrying cargo and supplies to international space stations. Acting director of International Space Station at NASA headquarters on launch of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft, Robyn Gatens said, "We've got 6,000 pounds of cargo going up. We've several things enabling future exploration missions beyond the space station, so our missions to the moon and to mars. It will dock on Sunday and then it will be up on station for a while. The crew will unload all experiments and then the sickness will remain attached."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

NASA lifts off SS Kalpana Chawla cargo spacecraft

 A commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS) launched on Thursday night carrying the name of deceased NASA astronaut Kalpana..
IndiaTimes

Northrop Grumman Northrop Grumman Aerospace and defense technology corporation

NASA makes 2nd attempt to launch equipment to International Space Station

 Northrop Grumman successfully launched four tons of supplies and equipment to the International Space Station, including a female-friendly $23 million space..
CBS News

International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit


Virginia Virginia State in the United States

8,000-pound shipment headed to space station

 Northrop Grumman is preparing to launch a cargo ship with an 8,000-pound shipment on Thursday from Wallops Island, Virginia, to the International Space Station...
USATODAY.com

NASA Launching $23 Million Toilet to International Space Station

 Astronauts will very soon be taking a crap in a toilet that costs a whopping $23 million. Science, baby. NASA's set to launch nearly 8,000 pounds of supplies..
TMZ.com
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Tests Positive for COVID-19

Both VA Governor Ralph Northam and VA First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for the virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Wallops Flight Facility Wallops Flight Facility American spaceport


NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States Federal Government


Tweets about this