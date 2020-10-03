Juhi Chawla: I was crushed when I was not considered for a Rajshri Film

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about her journey of 34 years in the film industry.

While she admires the technical advancements that are there today, she misses the 'innocence, fun, humour and story' that she feels existed back then in the 90s.

She recalls how she was 'very used' to doing big budget films at the peak of her career and then doing critically acclaimed films like Jhankar Beats, My brother Nikhil and Gulaab Gang was such a different experience.

She also talks about the raging insider vs outsiders debate and how destiny helped her get a film like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak after which she had a string of hits before some films failed, too.

Talking about nepotism debate, the actor admits while being a star kid gives one a launch pad, being constantly compared to their parents put them under immense pressure.

She further reveals losing out on a Rajshri films back in the 90s, and her plans of taking up work on the OTT platforms going forward.