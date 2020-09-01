Global  
 

IPL 2020: RR to take on RCB in first of double-header

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020.

The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3pm.

Levelled at 4 points each, RR stands at fifth position in the points table while RCB at sixth.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab [Video]

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals team on September 27 left for Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their high-hitting match with Kings XI Punjab today evening. This will be Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No. 9. Rajasthan Royals had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC), but made a brilliant comeback with a massive 97-run win over RCB.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP [Video]

IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul today's batting in Dubai. Chahal said, "It's just the second match. We won the last match because of our death bowling. This time KL batted too well." Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls and then bowlers bundled out RCB on just 109 runs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Jaipur based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

England's Stokes prepares to return to cricket after compassionate leave

 Ben Stokes leaves New Zealand and is on his way to Dubai to join IPL side Rajasthan Royals, after a period of compassionate leave.
BBC News
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders [Video]

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 4 points from 2 successive wins.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson [Video]

'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson

After a 4-wicket win against King X1 Punjab on September 27, Rajasthan Royals' cricketers Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson spoke on the game of the team for the upcoming matches. Sanju Samson assured that RR's both batting and bowling lineup is strong. "Our team's bowling lineup is strong and now with Tewatia and Jofra coming out as match winners in the last two matches, our batting lineup is equally strong, our batting also has depth." Rahul Tewatia on the chances of him playing the super over if situation arises said, "It depends on the game, and the decision is in the hands of the captain and coach. But if I get the opportunity, then I am always ready to help my team in any situation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL 2020: Not sure about Bhuvneshwar's injury, says Warner [Video]

IPL 2020: Not sure about Bhuvneshwar's injury, says Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner said that he didn't have much idea on the injury's severity as he was on the field and will have to check with the physio. "I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this ques when we have more information," Warner said in the post-match press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK

After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner praised the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma by saying, "We lost early wickets and then those guys (Priyam and Abhishek) come to play. I have told these young kids that go there, play the way they wanted to play, play with freedom take the score board at the equation and back yourselves. Tonight we saw a fantastic effort by two youngsters, they got us to great total, they held their nerves, back their ability and I couldn't be any proud of those two guys." SRH secured a seven-run win over the MS Dhoni-led side in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Priyam Garg put out an impressive show, scoring unbeaten 51 runs from just 26 balls and helping his side to set a respectable target of 165 runs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Steve Smith (cricketer) Steve Smith (cricketer) Australian international cricketer

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root [Video]

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’ “all-out power” game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

UFC's Dana White Reveals Origin of Fight Island, 'We're About to Make History'

 You've seen the octagon on the beach. You've seen the insane fights. But you've never seen exactly HOW the UFC transformed Yas Island in Abu Dhabi into "Fight..
TMZ.com
Here’s a look inside a COVID-19 waste facility in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Here’s a look inside a COVID-19 waste facility in Abu Dhabi

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many aspects of people’s lives including their health, ability to socialise, and also the environment.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:32Published
IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Dubai International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02 to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to turn things around when they battle with SRH. CSK currently stands at the bottom of the table of IPL 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Cricket ground in the United Arab Emirates

Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them' [Video]

Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them'

Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya by saying that the team believed in both of them and they are in great form. Hardik Pandya then joined Pollard and the duo bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack in the death overs. A late onslaught by Pandya and Pollard powered Mumbai Indians to post a mammoth total of 191 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
IPL 2020: KXIP will bounce back, says Sheldon Cotterell after losing match to MI [Video]

IPL 2020: KXIP will bounce back, says Sheldon Cotterell after losing match to MI

An all-round bowling performance guided Mumbai Indians to a 48 run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 01. Kings XI Punjab's bowler Sheldon Cotterell said that his comeback is excellent from his part and he is feeling pleased with his performance. He also emphasized that the Kings XI Punjab is a family and the team will bounce back.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

