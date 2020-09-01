IPL 2020: RR to take on RCB in first of double-header

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020.

The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3pm.

Levelled at 4 points each, RR stands at fifth position in the points table while RCB at sixth.