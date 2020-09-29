Global  
 

Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal

Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal

James Cleverly, MP for the Braintree Constituency, discusses the developments in the Brexit negotiations saying that if they display "pragmatism" then it should be "entirely possible".

Report by Browna.

