Tracking the tropics

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:14s
Tracking the tropics
Tropical Storm Gamma will make landfall in the Yucatan this afternoon

KyleDennisWx

Kyle Dennis RT @WSAVScottR: We now have tropical storm Gamma in the western Caribbean Sea. Over the weekend as Gamma moves into the southern Gulf of Me… 1 hour ago

WSAVScottR

Scott Roberts We now have tropical storm Gamma in the western Caribbean Sea. Over the weekend as Gamma moves into the southern Gu… https://t.co/2523m5QVOg 8 hours ago

LarryMcHCSO

Larry McKinnon ⭐️ RT @WFLA: Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Gamma forms in Caribbean off coast of Mexico https://t.co/XQOSuk5LKo 9 hours ago

WBTWNews13

WBTW News 13 Tropical Depression 25 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Gamma over the northwest Caribbean Sea on Friday, trigg… https://t.co/EnVbsPGIxE 10 hours ago

WFXRWeather

WFXR Weather Tropical Storm Gamma becomes the 24th named storm of the 2020 season. The impacts are expected to be over the nort… https://t.co/XFIImet4cv 10 hours ago

WFLAJennifer

Jennifer Peñate Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Gamma forms in Caribbean off coast of Mexico https://t.co/e8I8jzzyux 10 hours ago

WFLA

WFLA NEWS Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Gamma forms in Caribbean off coast of Mexico https://t.co/XQOSuk5LKo 10 hours ago

WNCN

CBS 17 Tropical Storm Gamma forms, likely to affect resorts along Yucatan Peninsula https://t.co/tcj3yijctk 10 hours ago


Tracking the Tropics | October 2 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | October 2 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:15
Daly Live Zoo [Video]

Daly Live Zoo

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:19
Tracking the Tropics | October 2, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | October 2, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:26