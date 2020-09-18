Watch: PM Modi asks medical team to help woman officer who fell unwell at his rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his medical team to assist a woman security personnel who fell unwell while on duty at a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali.

PM said, "Please take her from there and make her sit.

Ask our medical team to help her."Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali district in state of Himachal Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur also attend the public rally at Solang Nala, Manali.

The PM attended the rally after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel.