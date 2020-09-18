Watch: PM Modi asks medical team to help woman officer who fell unwell at his rally

Amid uproar and protests by the opposition parties, farmers in Uttar Pradesh heaped praise for the Modi government for bring agriculture reforms. Farmers backed the laws by stating that people who have understood the bill are supporting it, while those against have not understood it. Another farmer said, "Farmers are not protesting, it is the political parties as they have to polish their politics." The three farm bills which were passed by the Parliament last month have been cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced the approval of 66 Megawatt Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur."Along with the inauguration of Atal Tunnel,another big decision taken for people of Himachal. 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur has been approved. This project will not only give electricity to the country, it'll also give employment to the youth of Himachal," said PM while addressing a public rally in Manali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Chandigarh International Airport on October 03 to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. The inauguration will take place at 10am today. PM Narendra Modi will address a public gathering in Lahaul valley's Sissu after inaugurating the tunnel. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.
The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Bhoomi Poojan' for the construction of a new Calibration Laboratory at Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) in Manali. Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur were also present in the event. SASE or Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) works for avalanche forecasting, artificial triggering and structural control in snowbound mountainous areas. Calibration Laboratory verifies the working condition of the measuring devices used, while confirming that the laboratory is aware how much "error" there is in the measurement device's reading.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 will inaugurate the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang at 10 am. Atal Tunnel, at more than 9 km length, is the longest highway tunnel in the world. The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kms between Manali and Leh and the time by about 4 to 5 hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on October 03. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane were present during the inauguration. 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley. It is the longest highway tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters.
Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don’t just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn’t come as a surprise to me.“Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government’s handling of restrictions: ‘it’s breedingresentment, it’s become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated 75th anniversary of the United Nations via video conferencing. In the event, PM said, "75 years ago, a new hope arose from the horrors of war. For the first time in human history, an institution was created for entire world. As a founding signatory of UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which sees all creation as a family." "Our world today is a better place because of the United Nations. We pay tribute to all those who've advanced the cause of peace and development under UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions, where India had been a leading contributor," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various railway projects in Bihar via video-conferencing on September 18. PM said, "These projects, worth almost Rs 3,000 crores, will not only strengthen Bihar's rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone." PM Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation and inaugurates new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar.