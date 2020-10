Ending The Eviction Ban - Landlords Pushing For A Change Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Ending The Eviction Ban - Landlords Pushing For A Change Some landlords are going to court to try to end the CDC's eviction moratorium. It blocks tenants from being kicked out for not paying rent. Alicia Nieves has more on the help landlords say tenants need instead, and how quickly they are hoping to get the moratorium to end. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOME LANDLORDS ARE GOING TOCOURT TO TRY TO END THEC-D-C'S MORA-TORIUM ONEVICTIONS.ALICIA NIEVES HAS MORE ONTHE HELP LANDLORDS SAYTENANTS NEEDINSTEAD AND HOW QUICKLY THEYARE HOPING TO GET THE MORATORIUMTO END.MILLIONS OF RENTERS ARE SAFEFROM EVICTION.AFTER THE CDCISSUED AN EVICTIONMORATORIUM AT THE BEGINNING OFSEPTEMBER.BUT LANDLORDS LIKEANDY ORFITELLI IN FLORIDA."MY LENDER WANTS TO GET PAID."TOREBECCA WELSH IN KENTUCKY.ARESAYING THEY CANNOT AFFORD THISMORATORIUM MANDATE."LITERALLY RIGHT NOW I AMSUPPORTING THREE HOMES,HOUSEHOLDS, NOT JUST MINE.PREGNANT.""WE ARE CONCERNED THAT AN ORDERLIKE THIS COULD FORCE MANYOPERATORS INTO BANKRUPTCY ANDTHOSE PROPERTIES COULD BELOST."BOB PENNIGER IS WITH THENATIONAL APARTMENTASSOCIATION.WHICH HAS JOINEDLANDLORDS IN AT LEAST THREESTATES, IN A LAWSUIT AGAINST THEFEDERAL BAN ON MOST EVICTIONS."WE WERE FORCED INTO THISSITUATION WITH THE INACTION OFCONGRESS IN PUTTING TOGETHER ASTIMULUS PACKAGE AND THEN THECOMBINATION OF THE CDC ORDERLAID OVER TOP OF THAT. HASFORCEDUS TO WHERE WE HAVE TO TAKELEGAL ACTION.""WITH A LAWSUIT LIKE THIS AREYOU SAYING THAT IN THE MIDDLE OFA PANDEMIC PEOPLE SHOULD BEALLOWED TO BE EVICTED AND INSOME CASE PUT ON THE STREET WITHLITTLE TO NO PROTECTION? OR AREYOU SAYING A GOVERNMENT MANDATETO THIS EXTENT CANNOT GOUNFUNDED?"THIS IS REALLY TO TRY TO FORCECONGRESS TO GET BACK TO THETABLE AND TALK ABOUT A SOLUTIONHERE."WE HAVE BEEN TOLD BY MEMBER OFCONGRESS ON BOTH THE REPUBLICANAND DEMOCRATIC SIDE THAT THENEXT STIMULUS BILL WILL CONTAINRELIEF FOR RENTERS BUT THE BILLIS BEING HELD HOSTAGE TOOUR CURRENT POLITICENVIRONMENT."THE NATIONALAPARTMENT ASSOCIATION WANTS ASTIMULUS PACKAGE WITH MONEYALLOCATED TO RENTERS, INSTEAD OFA MORATORIUM BECAUSE THEMONEY WOULD TRICKLE DOWN TO HELPLANDLORDS PAY THEIR MORTGAGESAND KEEP THEIR PROPERTY. "IFCONGRESS DOESN'T ACT, WHATHAPPENS?""YOU ARE GOING TO SEE OPERATORSMOVE TO THE BRINK OFFORECLOSURE."THE COURTS AREEXPECTED TO RULE ON THE LAWSUITAGAINST THE CDC BY THE END OFOCTOBER, AND THERE IS A CHANCETHE COURTS COULD BLOCK OR ENDTHE EVICTION MORATORIUM AT THATTIME. I'M ALICIA NIEVESREPORTING.





