Four-year-old Indian girl claims record for most arrows shot at swinging target

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:03s - Published
A four-year-old Indian girl managed to shoot 224 arrows into a swinging target in southern India on Friday (October 2nd) - a feat organisers claimed had never been attempted before.

Footage filmed in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu showed Hu Anine B.H shooting the arrows non-stop at the 122 cm target as it swung on a pendulum.

The girl has been training in archery since she was two, according to the organisers of the event.

Her coach, Dr Shihan Hussaini said she was "a remarkable child with superlative focus." She successfully completed the 224 arrows in 40 minutes 10 seconds, something which has never been achieved before, organisers said.




