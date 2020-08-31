Messi has given maximum since ending transfer saga, says Koeman

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes Lionel Messi has been the ideal captain since deciding to stay at the club this season.


Lionel Messi attempts to put his dispute with FC Barcelona behind, says it is time for club to unite

 Barcelona: Lionel Messi wants to put his dispute with FC Barcelona behind him and has called for the club and its fans to unite. In only his second interview..
'No signs of discontent here' - Messi nets as Barca win La Liga opener

 Lionel Messi scores a penalty as Ronald Koeman's era as Barcelona boss begins with a comfortable La Liga win over Villarreal.
Messi's mood & replacing Suarez - five issues for beleaguered Barca

 Lionel Messi's motivation and the exit of Luis Suarez are just some of the major issues Barcelona must address this season.
Messi lashes out at Barca over Suarez departure

 BARCELONA - Lionel Messi has launched his latest attack on Barcelona’s hierarchy by criticising the way the club treated strike partner Luis Suarez, who left..
Koeman delighted with dream Barca start

Koeman delighted with dream Barca start

Ronald Koeman is pleased with his team's first-half performance as Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-0 in La Liga.

Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona

Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hails Lionel Messi's decision to stay with the team for the coming season.

Barca train...but no Messi yet

Barca train...but no Messi yet

Lionel Messi is staying in Barcelona but he's not back on the training pitch just yet as Ronald Koeman's team continue preparations for the new season.

Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks - Saturday's gossip

 Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks, Dembele has Man Utd change of heart, Pogba calls Barca forward to help move, plus more.
Teenager Fati scores again in Barcelona win at Celta

 Ansu Fati becomes only the second 17-year-old to reach 10 La Liga goals for Barcelona as they beat Celta Vigo.
Man Utd in talks for Barcelona's Dembele - Thursday's football gossip

 Manchester United open talks with Barcelona about a loan move for Dembele, Liverpool accept Sheffield United bid for Brewster, plus more.
Sergino Dest: Ajax right-back having medical at Barcelona

 Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is having a medical at Barcelona before a reported 20m euros (£18m) move.
'Koeman's dream start, Messi smiling again'

'Koeman's dream start, Messi smiling again'

LaLiga TV presenter Semra Hunter says Barcelona's 4-0 home win over Villarreal gave Ronald Koeman a 'dream start' in his first game in charge as Lionel Messi scored in their opening..

Koeman: Great to have Messi at Barca

Koeman: Great to have Messi at Barca

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says it is fantastic to have Lionel Messi in his squad after it was confirmed that the Argentinean would not leave the club in this transfer window.

Messi fails to show up for Barca training

Messi fails to show up for Barca training

Unhappy Lionel Messi misses Barcelona's first training session of the new season.

