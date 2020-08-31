Messi has given maximum since ending transfer saga, says Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes Lionel Messi has been the ideal captain since deciding to stay at the club this season.

Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is having a medical at Barcelona before a reported 20m euros (£18m) move.

Manchester United open talks with Barcelona about a loan move for Dembele, Liverpool accept Sheffield United bid for Brewster, plus more.

Ansu Fati becomes only the second 17-year-old to reach 10 La Liga goals for Barcelona as they beat Celta Vigo.

Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks, Dembele has Man Utd change of heart, Pogba calls Barca forward to help move, plus more.

Barca train...but no Messi yet Lionel Messi is staying in Barcelona but he's not back on the training pitch just yet as Ronald Koeman's team continue preparations for the new season.

Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hails Lionel Messi's decision to stay with the team for the coming season.

Koeman delighted with dream Barca start Ronald Koeman is pleased with his team's first-half performance as Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-0 in La Liga.

BARCELONA - Lionel Messi has launched his latest attack on Barcelona’s hierarchy by criticising the way the club treated strike partner Luis Suarez, who left..

Lionel Messi's motivation and the exit of Luis Suarez are just some of the major issues Barcelona must address this season.

Lionel Messi scores a penalty as Ronald Koeman's era as Barcelona boss begins with a comfortable La Liga win over Villarreal.

Barcelona: Lionel Messi wants to put his dispute with FC Barcelona behind him and has called for the club and its fans to unite. In only his second interview..