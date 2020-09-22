Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ask David Attenborough questions

Must credit: Kensington Palace The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a shortvideo clip of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each askingSir David Attenborough a question about the natural world.

Sir David presented Prince George with a fossilised shark tooth at a screening of his new programme.

Malta seeks shark tooth..

British prince; Son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Daughter of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Sir David Attenborough tells Anderson Cooper about the last book he read, who’s influenced him the most, and whether or not he’s afraid of death.

Did famed naturalist David Attenborough illegally acquire a giant ancient shark tooth in Malta in 1960s? And will Prince George have to return it?

Sir David Attenborough opens an art exhibition on January 10, 2020, in London, England. | Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images David Attenborough’s..

Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown The Duchess of Cambridge has met up with mothers in a London park to chatabout how they have been helping each other out during the pandemic. Theduchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – wasgreeted in the autumn sunshine in the picturesque Old English Garden inBattersea Park, south London.

Youngest child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Sir David Attenborough has given Prince George a one-of-a-kind gift.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge...