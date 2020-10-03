Anti-lockdown protester gives 'free hugs' outside Buckingham Palace

An anti-lockdown protester was spotted outside Buckingham Palace in London today (October 3rd) giving out "free hugs" to passers-by.

A surprising number of people seemed happy to take the protester up on his offer, which flies in the face of social distancing guidelines.

Last weekend police clashed with anti-lockdown protesters in Trafalgar square as thousands of coronavirus sceptics and conspiracy theorists converged on the capital.