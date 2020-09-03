Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale

Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve had conversations with both Garethand the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Giggs said whenannouncing a 27-man squad for the England friendly on October 8 and thefollowing Nations League games away to the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale hasfound himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs couldbe on the cards. PA understands talks are under way about a potential moveback to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin hisformer club.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Gareth Bale has paid tribute to his country's supporters and said it is"surreal" to be one of Wales' senior players ahead of their against Finland.Bale – who is contracted to Real until June 2022 – has fallen out of favourunder manager Zinedine Zidane and played just 48 minutes of Madrid’s 12 gameswhen the Spanish season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown. Zidane accusedBale of not wanting to play in the Champions League tie with Manchester City,but the Wales forward has hit back by saying Real have stopped him leavingSpain on various occasions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published