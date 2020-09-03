Global  
 

Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Eden Hazard's persistent injury problems does not mean he will become the new Gareth Bale at Real Madrid, according to Zinedine Zidane.


Eden Hazard Eden Hazard Belgian association football player


Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

