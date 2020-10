Glades Day defeats Jupiter Christian

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:48s - Published 4 minutes ago

Glades Day comes out victorious in a private school battle over Jupiter Christian.

WITH JUPITER CHRISTIAN EARLIERTODAY.

1ST QUARTER AND GLADESDAY MAKING THEMSELVES AT HOME.RYAN HALE WITH THE COLLISIONAT THE GOAL LINE BUT THATS15 YARD GATOR TOUCHDOWN AND A7 TO 0 GLADES DAY LEAD.

2NDQUATER, STILL 7 TO 0 GLADESDAY, DAMIAN CUNNINGHAM PUTSTHE BALL ON THE GROUND.

JAMAFLEURIDOR POUNCES ON IT FORTHE FUMBLE RECOVERY.

JUPITERCHRISTIAN TAKES ADVANTAGE OFTHE TURNOVER.

CARSON“JUIC”WEINER AIRS IT UP FOR BRIANLAFRANCE.

BALL POPS OUT BUTTHATS A 51 YARD T-D.

TIE GAME.STILL TIED IN THE 3RD.

TIPDRILL TIME FOR GLADES DAY.DYLAN WILKINS ROLLS OUT ANFINDS DANTE MARQUEZ FOR THETOUCHDOWN TO BREAK THE TIEGLADES DAY GOES ON TO WIN THISONE 34 TO