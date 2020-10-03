TDFN: Bledsoe Co. at Marion Co.
Season, and then they went into quarantine, which basically turned into a hibernation.
The warriors returned to action friday for the first time in a nearly a month, and they had to tackle the hottest team in their region in undefeated bledsoe county.
P ick up late in the first half.
Marion's taye hutchins gets out of the carnage.... makes it 30 yards down the field.
=== warriors go for it on 4th down.
Anthony guevara floats up a pass.
Its picked off by cadillac siever.
He makes it 10 yards before he is stopped.
=== warriors finishes out the half with no gain in yardage.
=== bledsoe's first drive of the second half.
Dylan robeck gets the ball.
He finds the gap and runs the ball 25 yards.
=== quarterback harmon keith passes the ball, connects with gunner sweatt.
=== keith looking to his left again, this time he finds siever in the endzone.
Touchdown bledsoe.
They go up 7-0.
=== bledshoe wins this one