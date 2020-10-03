Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

TDFN: Bledsoe Co. at Marion Co.

Season, and then they went into quarantine, which basically turned into a hibernation.

The warriors returned to action friday for the first time in a nearly a month, and they had to tackle the hottest team in their region in undefeated bledsoe county.

P ick up late in the first half.

Marion's taye hutchins gets out of the carnage.... makes it 30 yards down the field.

=== warriors go for it on 4th down.

Anthony guevara floats up a pass.

Its picked off by cadillac siever.

He makes it 10 yards before he is stopped.

=== warriors finishes out the half with no gain in yardage.

=== bledsoe's first drive of the second half.

Dylan robeck gets the ball.

He finds the gap and runs the ball 25 yards.

=== quarterback harmon keith passes the ball, connects with gunner sweatt.

=== keith looking to his left again, this time he finds siever in the endzone.

Touchdown bledsoe.

They go up 7-0.

=== bledshoe wins this one