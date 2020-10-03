Overtime, Oct. 3 - Pt. 1

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Highlights include Baylor at McCallie,Bradley Central at Cleveland, Ooltewah at Rhea Co.

Welcome to news 12 overtime.

I'm rick nyman.

And i'm angela moryan.

The baylor-mccallie rivalry always attracts the largest crowd for a high school football game in chattanooga every year.

But with stadium covid restrictions in place, a lot of people would miss seeing the state's oldest rivalry.

The game was supposed to go down at mccallie, but the two schools agreed to go back to their old stomping grounds at finley stadium, where of course more fans could enter the gates, even with the virus restrictions.

Full moon for a full first half of mccallie highlights.

=== quarterback william riddle to tight end jd tessman, 17 yards, pat no good, 20-0 === riddle to receiver eric rivers... 38 yards.

Helps the drive keep going.

=== next mccallie drive, riddle at it again.

26-yard pass to receiver kenzy paul.

Pat no good.

26-0 mccallie at half.

=== i don't know what happened in that locker room at halftime, but baylor came out with new determination.

Look at this pass.

Quarterback neyland jean for receiver riley jenne .

30-yard pick up.

=== couple of plays later, jean does it himself.

4-yard touchdown.

26-7 === running back bj harris puts it away for mccallie here.

3-yar touchdown in the fourth quarter.

== mccallie wins 33-14.

Brainerd 14 tullahoma 41 howard 41 central 20 sequoyah 0 east hamilton 68 anderson co 47 east ridge 6 we've got some more rivalry buzz on the high school gridiron.

Bradley central at cleveland.

The bears have the buzz going in having won their last four games, and they've also toppled their cross-town rival the last five years.

Tough break for cleveland.

Senior quarterback gage kinsey out early with a hip injury.

1st quarter, first play for bradley, javon burke for a 69 yard touchdown!!

Brdley 7- cleveland 0 drew lambert in at quarterback for cleveland'.

Avoids the rush, and to the mullet man.

Kley mcgowan for a 55 yard touchdown!!

Brdley 7- cleveland 7 next series for cleveland.

Drew lambert can"t get a grip on the ball.

It"s a fumble and bradley's isaiah arnold, recovers the ball!!

Bears quarterback aiden mccleary throws to josh helsdon another bears touchdown to make it 14-7 bradley central 2nd quarter, cleveland's drew lambert makes up for that earlier fumble with his legs.

He goes 40 yards for the touchdown!!

Pat was no good.

Another good one tonight with the bears winning 42-25.

Rhea county eagles flying high, ready for ooltewah.

=== sloowwwww offense in the first half.

Qb kaleb martin gets to jayden goodin.

=== same drive, martin rolls out, somehow caught by jadden pankey.

That's a first down.

=== eagles driving but.... owls stuff martin and the ball comes out.

Ooltewah takes over.

=== eagles defense playing better than the offense.

Owls quarterback fisher perry gets nowhere.

=== next rhea county drive, another fumble, this time from ryan young.

=== scoreless at half --- but eagles fly in the second.

28-10 the final.

Grace baptist 13 mt juliet 34 loudon 41 mcminn central 0 heritage 7 mcminn co 55 notre dame 13 cak 45 with big rivalry games on the schedule friday, we saw plenty of pumped up fans.

Fan cam caught'em all, including a four-legged friend.

Bledsoe county looking to stay undefeated for the sixth straight week.

But could they do it