Owensboro teacher and student die a week apart

New tonight at 6 owensboro public schools are facing yet another tragedy after a student and teacher both passed away within a week of one another.

44news reporter marisa patwa has more on the school's efforts to help students cope "owensboro high school has seen a lot of loss in this early part of the year.

We've had three deaths in the school student body."

Including a male student who was shot to death while riding a moped in august a female student who died in her sleep on wednesday and social studies teacher steve schwartz -- who passed away from a long battle with cancer just last week "now, the assistant principal at sutton elementary school actually worked with steve shwartz for ten years.

And while he says he already knew about his cancer diagnosis -- his loss is still devastating."

"for me, being a friend of his, but also as a co- worker and he started as a mentor, teacher for me as well.

It was a really a of mixed emotions in seeing him in different roles.

I looked up to him as a father figure and a friend so it was really hard to get that news."

To help students cope, owensboro public schools set up virtual and in-person grief counseling sessions friday.

"when something like this happens -- a tragedy happens.

And lives are lost and people don't know where to turn or where to go.

It's good for our school district to be there.

To be able to talk to those people and provide some services and be able to talk through the grief and tragedy that they are experiencing."

Any students who were unable to bee seen, can set up a meeting by calling the central office.

Reporting in owensboro