India's virus deaths pass 100,000
India's virus deaths pass 100,000
India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and
Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.
Emer McCarthy reports.
