India's virus deaths pass 100,000

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil , and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Satellites record 61% rise in hotspots over September 2019 Scientist warns: ‘It could get worse if the drought continues’ Fires in Brazil ’s Amazon..

Mr. Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, was hospitalized. Mr. Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, appeared to have a mild case. Other top officials worldwide have..

India is only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil.

India's Covid-19 death toll breached the grim one lakh mark while the number of positive cases surged...

More than 100,000 people have died of the coronavirus in India. Meanwhile, US President Donald...