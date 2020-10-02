Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump coronavirus: He 'is doing very well'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Trump coronavirus: He 'is doing very well'

Trump coronavirus: He 'is doing very well'

Mr Trump's doctor has said he is 'extremely happy' with the president's progress at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Minnesota Paper Removes Article Ridiculing Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

The article titled ''Let's laugh at all these very good 'Trump has COVID' tweets'' made fun of...
Newsmax - Published

Lawmakers react to President Trump having coronavirus

Reactions from lawmakers are pouring in after the news that President Trump has been confirmed to...
Upworthy - Published

Is President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis a threat to national security?

President Trump checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, less than 24...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNPR



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Obama wishes Trump a speedy recovery [Video]

Obama wishes Trump a speedy recovery

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sent well wishes at an online campaign event to his successor Donald Trump who is in the hospital after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:38Published
President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center

The president's doctors say he's showing mild symptoms, including fatigue and a low-grade fever, and being treated with the drug Remdesivir.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:19Published
Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well' [Video]

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure US President Donald Trumpwill “come through it very well” as he is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published