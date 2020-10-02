Trump coronavirus: He 'is doing very well'
Mr Trump's doctor has said he is 'extremely happy' with the president's progress at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Obama wishes Trump a speedy recoveryFormer U.S. President Barack Obama sent well wishes at an online campaign event to his successor Donald Trump who is in the hospital after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.
President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical CenterThe president's doctors say he's showing mild symptoms, including fatigue and a low-grade fever, and being treated with the drug Remdesivir.
Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure US President Donald Trumpwill “come through it very well” as he is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.