Watch: Akshay Kumar opens up on Sushant, drug use in Bollywood

Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others being probed in connection with the death of Sushant.
The issue had also taken political turn with BJP MP Ravi Kishan vowing to fight the drug menace "prevalent" in Bollywood.
Now, actor Akshay Kumar has released a video message on social media where he admitted to the film industry being a victim of drug abuse but also urged the people to not paint the entire industry and everyone working in it as a drug user.
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her. The actor took to Twitter and said, "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind." The complainant, a Mumbai based lawyer, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has accused Ranaut of attacking not just the Maharashtra Police, and government in connection with the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but of also "promoting enmity amongst our country people for her political gain". Following the post on the micro-blogging site, the 'Queen' actor posted another tweet in which she tagged Aamir Khan. "As Rani Laxmibai's fort was broken, my house was demolished, just as Savarkar Ji was put in jail for rebellion, all efforts are being made to send me to jail too, can some one ask from the Intolerance Gang how much they have suffered in this intolerant [email protected]_khan,"
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published
The Enforcement Directorate which has been looking into the money laundering angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case today conducted a raid at filmmaker and producer Dinesh Vijan's home and office. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, Sushant's Kedarnath to release in theatres. For more entertainment headlines watch Daily Punch.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published
Actor, Payal Ghosh has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India. The actor had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Ramdas Athawale has backed the actor and has demanded that Anurag Kashyap should be arrested. He had also accompanied the actor to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month. Payal Ghosh has now been appointed as the vice president of the women’s wing of the party. Speaking after her induction into the RPI, Payal Ghosh said that Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap till the probe into her complaint is not over. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh joined Republican Party of India (Athawale) on October 26. She was inducted to party in the presence of RPI president Ramdas Athawale. Recently, Ghosh was in news after she accused film maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57Published
BJP MP Rupa Ganguly protested outside Parliament against the alleged malpractices in the industry. She held posters slamming the industry and said that the industry was pushing people towards drugs. Ganguly cited the allegations leveled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap and said that these people make big statements but harass women. She questioned the Mumbai police as well and accused it of turning a blind eye to the vices in the film industry. She also said that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian had not committed suicide. Rupa Ganguly’s protest comes days after BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that drug use is rampant in the industry and lauded NCB action in the matter. Actor turned MP Jaya Bachchan slammed Ravi Kishan and others who have been questioning the film industry saying that the whole industry should not be tarnished for the actions of a few. Jaya Bachchan had also lashed out at Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood a gutter that needs to be cleaned up. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
"It saddens me and didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap," said actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan after he was accused of consuming marijuana in his early days. "I didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It's no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I am saddened he would not support me on this issue on the war on drugs," said Kishan.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Deepika was questioned for over five hours at NCB’s Colaba guest house while Shraddha and Sara were summoned at a separate office. The top Bollywood actresses were summoned by NCB earlier. Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement with NCB on Friday. Watch the full video to know more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
The NCB questioned prominent stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor today. Deepika was at the NCB guesthouse for over 5 hours. Sara reportedly admitted being close to Sushant but denied consuming drugs. Apparently both Sara and Shraddha told officials that they has seen Sushant consume drugs.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:26Published
A case of fraud in MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act) has come to light from Madhya Pradesh. A few job cards, issued to workers employed under MGNREGA scheme, in Piparkheda Naka Panchayat of Khargone, were allegedly found to have photos and details of actresses on them including Deepika Padukone. Payments for a few days in the months of June and July were made on the same cards. Investigation has begun in the matter. "Whoever found guilty will be punished," said CEO District Panchayat, Gaurav Banel.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet of US President Donald Trump asking for a drug test on his rival Joe Biden. ‘I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???.’ Trump tweeted. Kangana Ranaut latched on to the tweet and re-tweeted it saying that drug use slug were better than sexist ones. ‘It’s not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful.’ This comes as Kangana has offered to help the NCB in their probe in Bollywood and had also said that many A-listers woul;d be behind bars if the NCB probed the matter. She had also lashed out at Deepika Padukone after some leaked Whatsapp chats allegedly showed her ordering drugs. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
As the by-elections in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh approaches, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Kamal Nath. "It was a government (of Kamal Nath) of corruption, working solely on basis of money. They made Vallabh Bhavan a hub of corruption. Don't ask me about this, you can ask people of Madhya Pradesh. There was complete disregard of promises made to the public," said Jyotiraditya Scindia. "In defence, Kamal Nath said he forget her (Imarti Devi's) name. How can you forget the name of someone who was in your cabinet? Because she's a woman, a Dalit? Is this his and Congress' thinking about women? He is full of ego, and people will shatter it," added Scindia on 'item' remark.
During an interview with ANI, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia said he has chosen the way of public service and not of politics. "My thought process is clear; I have chosen the path of public service not of politics. It's been 20 years and I am determined to serve people. I am not interested in any post, only want to work for development," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan said that BJP wants to use Chirag to burn down Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's house and later get rid of him too. Shaktisinh Gohil said, "BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their homes and burn down Nitish Ji's house. They want to extinguish the 'Chirag' also. So BJP wants to use Chirag first, and then get rid of him later."
Addressing a public rally at Raj Maidan in Darbhanga on October 28 ahead of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya. Those in politics who used to ask us a date (of temple construction) are now compelled to applaud. It is the identity of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), we do what we promise," PM Modi added.