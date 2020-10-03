Global  
 

Brunchin' with Bell: Murray Family Farms Cooking Things Up

This weekend is the first weekend that Murray Family Farms is officially kicking off their fall festivities.

The pumpkin patch is open and their Oktoberfest is still going on but of course, there will be modifications due to COVID-19.

They will be open seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m.

And masks are required.


