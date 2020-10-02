DM threatened us openly, not satisfied with ongoing probe: Hathras victim's brother

After meeting the family of Hathras victim, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on October 03 said, "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight." Whereas former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "The family is being intimidated... No power in the world can suppress the family's voice."
The All India Progressive Women's Association and Students' Federation of India (SFI), while protesting against the Hathras case, broke police barricading in Kolkata. They demanded justice for the victim, who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. She succumbed to injuries on September 29. The alleged mishandling of the Hathras gangrape and murder case by the Uttar Pradesh administration has resulted in nationwide uproar.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reached the Bulgaddhi village in Hathras on evening of October 03 to meet the victim's family. They were accompanied by KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury. Section 144 has been imposed in Hathras village considering the law and order situation. A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and later she died on September 29.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen intervening between a scuffle between party workers and police personnel. Priyanka can be seen jumping the barricade and shielding a man in a white kurta, reportedly a party worker, from the police. The cops can be seen surrounding Priyanka and others at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway on Saturday. Priyanka shielded the party worker during a brief scuffle between police and Congress workers. The Congress leaders were on their way to Hathras when they were briefly stopped by the police at DND toll plaza. Heavy deployment of police at the toll plaza was seen. Congress delegation was stopped at the plaza by the police and a team of seven people including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were allowed to visit the victim’s family. Watch the full video for more details.
Youth Congress workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi on latter's 151st birth anniversary, and demonstrated at Jantar Mantar Road in the national capital to protest against the alleged gang-rape incident in..