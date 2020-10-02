DM threatened us openly, not satisfied with ongoing probe: Hathras victim's brother

Global  
 

The brother of Hathras victim, said that he is not satisfied with the ongoing investigation, adding that the District Magistrate of Hathras threatened them openly.

"We are not satisfied with the ongoing investigation as we have not got answers to our questions till now.

District Magistrate (DM) who threatened us openly has not been suspended yet," said Victim's Brother.


