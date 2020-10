💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Raghav Juyal dancer Abhay 2- Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juyal Get Candid About Playing Supervillains In This Fun Chat



While we have seen them at their versatile best, this is the first time that each of these actors has truly stepped out of their comfort zones to play serial killers and supervillains. Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Abhay 2 stars Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag and Raghav Juyal open up about preparing for their roles, playing such negative characters and all the on-set fun they had! They also reveal what ‘brain-eating cannibal’ Harsh, portrayed by Chunky, was actually eating. It may be hard to look away! Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 22:13 Published on January 1, 1970

