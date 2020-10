Conflicting reports over Mr Trump's condition emerge, with reports he had 'very concerning' vital signs before entering hospital.



Tweets about this junko RT @business: JUST IN: President Trump's vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning and he isn't on a clear path to a full rec… 1 second ago Tony Williams RT @afshinrattansi: Breaking: "President Donald Trump is NOT yet on a clear path to recovery from COVID-19 and some of his vital signs over… 19 seconds ago Chinakillsdoctors RT @MossadNews: BREAKING Disinformation offensive on current health condition of President Trump continues. Just now jihadists and Iran-bac… 30 seconds ago PhallicAegis RT @bpolitics: LATEST: Trump’s doctor gave an upbeat account of the president’s Covid-19 fight Saturday that was almost immediately contrad… 2 minutes ago News 4 Buffalo A person familiar with President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 illness says some of his vital signs over the past 24 hour… https://t.co/XjF4KBXvNm 2 minutes ago KAMR Local 4 News A person familiar with President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 illness says some of his vital signs over the past 24 hour… https://t.co/dKPsfBqODf 2 minutes ago tom anderson RT @LBC: LBC's Washington correspondent Simon Marks reveals that President Donald Trump's vital signs have been 'very concerning', and the… 2 minutes ago Conqueror RT @SAfmnews: US President Donald Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery from coronavirus and some of his vital signs over last 24 ho… 4 minutes ago