You Asked, We Answered: What to know about President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 06:36s - Published
USA TODAY breaking news reporter Grace Hauck answers some of your biggest questions after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.


Trevor Noah Says If Trump Can Beat IRS, #MeToo and ‘English Language’ and Still Get COVID-19, So Can You (Video)

Trevor Noah Says If Trump Can Beat IRS, #MeToo and ‘English Language’ and Still Get COVID-19, So Can You (Video) Trevor Noah responded to President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis Friday, saying...
The Wrap - Published

What happens if President Trump becomes too sick to serve?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump’s announcement of his COVID-19 diagnosis early...
Upworthy - Published

See Trump's busy week before his Covid-19 diagnosis

Before President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 he had a busy week, traveling from...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNewsmaxHNGN



Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates [Video]

Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates

The bombshell news of US President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has sent a chill down the spines of his campaign aides. According to Business Insider, they fear that his diagnosis could harm..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital [Video]

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital

President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 21:20Published