Brexit talks: 'Significant gaps' remain
The European Commission president and PM tell their negotiators to push 'intensively' to strike a post-Brexit trade agreement.
Progress has been made in talks but "significant gaps" remain between the EU and UK, they say.
BBC News - Published
4 days ago
