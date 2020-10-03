Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election earlier this week. He said on Friday that no one was wearing masks in the room as they prepped the President.
White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.