Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:21s - Published
White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.


Dr. Sean Conley says Trump's health is 'improving': Who is the president's physician?

 Sean Conley is the Physician to the President who gave updates Saturday about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Here's more about the physician.
Dr. Sean Conley did not answer several questions regarding Trump receiving oxygen

 President Trump's doctor said Trump is not currently on oxygen, but would not say whether he ever received oxygen since his COVID-19 diagnosis.
 
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election earlier this week. He said on Friday that no one was wearing masks in the room as they prepped the President.

Donald Trump doing well, undergoing Remdesivir therapy: White House doctor

US President Donald Trump, who was shifted to a military hospital after being tested positive for...
WATCH LIVE: White House Doctor Briefs On President Trump's Condition

White House physician Sean Conley is updating reporters on President Trump's condition after he...
White House Doctor: Trump 'Doing Very Well'

Donald Trump's doctor gave an upbeat account of the president's fight against Covid-19 on Saturday...
Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates [Video]

Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates

The bombshell news of US President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has sent a chill down the spines of his campaign aides. According to Business Insider, they fear that his diagnosis could harm..

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital [Video]

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital

President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital [Video]

White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital

White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital, saying he was "doing very well."

