In A Pandemic, Credible Information Is A Matter Of Life And Death

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:41s
Infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Syra Madad says that disease outbreaks are often accompanied by infodemic, where unreliable information spreads quickly.

Having previously battled outbreaks of Ebola, Zika, and measles,Dr. Madad says that she always has to fight the 'contagion of misinformation.'

However, Business Insider reports there are ways for people to vet their sources.

Use the 5 W's: whose, what, why, when, and where.


