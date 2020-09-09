Unsurprisingly, Dentists Say More And More Patients Are Grinding Their Teeth

Formally known as bruxism, teeth grinding and clenching isn't uncommon.

According to HuffPost, some estimates suggest about 10% of Americans regularly grind their teeth, and 20% regularly clench their teeth together.

Now, dentists say they’re seeing a lot more of both during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A dentist can, by examination, tell you if you're grinding, clenching, or both.

Your dentist can also create a custom mouth guard to wear at night.

However, it's important to get to the bottom of what's making you so tense or anxious.

Seek help from qualified mental health professionals.