Unsurprisingly, Dentists Say More And More Patients Are Grinding Their Teeth
Unsurprisingly, Dentists Say More And More Patients Are Grinding Their Teeth
Formally known as bruxism, teeth grinding and clenching isn't uncommon.
According to HuffPost, some estimates suggest about 10% of Americans regularly grind their teeth, and 20% regularly clench their teeth together.
Now, dentists say they’re seeing a lot more of both during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A dentist can, by examination, tell you if you're grinding, clenching, or both.
Your dentist can also create a custom mouth guard to wear at night.
However, it's important to get to the bottom of what's making you so tense or anxious.
Seek help from qualified mental health professionals.