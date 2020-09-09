Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unsurprisingly, Dentists Say More And More Patients Are Grinding Their Teeth

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Unsurprisingly, Dentists Say More And More Patients Are Grinding Their Teeth

Unsurprisingly, Dentists Say More And More Patients Are Grinding Their Teeth

Formally known as bruxism, teeth grinding and clenching isn't uncommon.

According to HuffPost, some estimates suggest about 10% of Americans regularly grind their teeth, and 20% regularly clench their teeth together.

Now, dentists say they’re seeing a lot more of both during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A dentist can, by examination, tell you if you're grinding, clenching, or both.

Your dentist can also create a custom mouth guard to wear at night.

However, it's important to get to the bottom of what's making you so tense or anxious.

Seek help from qualified mental health professionals.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

10 out of 10 dentists recommend avoiding this TikTok trend [Video]

10 out of 10 dentists recommend avoiding this TikTok trend

A new TikTok trend has sprouted where users film themselves shaving down their teeth with nail files in an attempt to save money on dental work.Dental work can be extremely expensive — a typical..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published
Here’s Why Dentists Are Seeing a Tooth Fracture Epidemic [Video]

Here’s Why Dentists Are Seeing a Tooth Fracture Epidemic

Can the pandemic be responsible for a dental emergency? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published