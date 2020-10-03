Global  
 

Doctors using experimental drug on President Trump

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Doctors using experimental drug on President Trump
Doctors using experimental drug on President Trump

Trump gets experimental antibody drug aimed at curbing severe COVID-19

The experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most...
Donald Trump Should Be Better in a Week After Taking Experimental Drug, Regeneron CEO Says

During the interview, it was asked whether it's wise to place the president on an experimental drug...
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump was flown to...
President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center

The president's doctors say he's showing mild symptoms, including fatigue and a low-grade fever, and being treated with the drug Remdesivir.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:19Published
Bay Area Researchers Say Experimental Coronavirus Treatment Comes With Risks for President [Video]

Bay Area Researchers Say Experimental Coronavirus Treatment Comes With Risks for President

Among the treatments for COVID-19 that President Trump received Friday is an experimental antibody drug that is being tested in 70 locations in the United States, including the Bay Area. Andrea Nakano..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
President Donald Trump Received An Experimental Drug For COVID-19 Treatment. Here's What It Is. [Video]

President Donald Trump Received An Experimental Drug For COVID-19 Treatment. Here's What It Is.

The president's physician, Sean P. Conley, released a memo Friday saying Trump received an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. "What our antibodies do is we make it a fairer..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:18Published