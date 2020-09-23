No Days Off: Coco Gauff Video Credit: Whistle - Duration: 01:06s - Published 1 day ago No Days Off: Coco Gauff 15-year-old Coco Gauff knows there are NO DAYS OFF in her pursuit to become the NEXT Serena Williams. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this I LOVE TENNIS🎾 RT @Tennis: Martina Trevisan scored her first Top 60 win over Coco Gauff in the second round. Two days later, she saved two match points… 12 hours ago TENNIS Martina Trevisan scored her first Top 60 win over Coco Gauff in the second round. Two days later, she saved two m… https://t.co/zBFiogjvrl 12 hours ago The Passing Shot Tennis Podcast Full sweep for British losses today. A lacklustre Konta falls to Coco Gauff 6-3 6-3. Let's hope Norrie, Broady +… https://t.co/mQuqJeoxDx 1 week ago