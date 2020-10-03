Rare 1957 Mercedes Auctioned For $1.15 Million

Bring a Trailer The Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is one of the most iconic cars the German automaker has ever made.

Recently, a 1957 300SL Gullwing sold for $1.15 million on car auction website Bring a Trailer.

Between 2014 and 2016, it underwent a huge restoration.

It looks pristine now.

Among Mercedes cars, the 300SL Gullwing is perhaps the most iconic.

With a classic Mercedes front fascia and striking gull-wing doors, the 300SL represents some of the best of Mercedes design, ever.