Rare 1957 Mercedes Auctioned For $1.15 Million
Bring a Trailer The Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is one of the most iconic cars the German automaker has ever made.
Recently, a 1957 300SL Gullwing sold for $1.15 million on car auction website Bring a Trailer.
Between 2014 and 2016, it underwent a huge restoration.
It looks pristine now.
Among Mercedes cars, the 300SL Gullwing is perhaps the most iconic.
With a classic Mercedes front fascia and striking gull-wing doors, the 300SL represents some of the best of Mercedes design, ever.