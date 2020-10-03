Global  
 

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital

President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.


Donald Trump doing well, undergoing Remdesivir therapy: White House doctor

US President Donald Trump, who was shifted to a military hospital after being tested positive for...
White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital

White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed...
Trump 'doing very well' in hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, doctor says

Trump 'doing very well' in hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, doctor says White House doctor Sean P. Conley told reporters outside the hospital on Saturday that Trump had not...
Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital

Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital

Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and..

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19..

Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor

Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on..

